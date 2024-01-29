Contrasting Harbor Diversified (HRBR) and Its Rivals

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Harbor Diversified and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 707 2199 3323 189 2.47

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Harbor Diversified’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.83% 55.05% 3.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.55 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.42 billion -$32.95 million 1.82

Harbor Diversified’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s competitors have a beta of 2.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harbor Diversified competitors beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

