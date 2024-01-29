Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 4.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of KLA worth $63,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $596.83. 213,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,693. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

