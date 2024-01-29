Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 331.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
CRWD stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.05. The stock had a trading volume of 953,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,214. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.74 and a 1-year high of $307.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,838.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
