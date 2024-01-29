Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.