Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $79.27. 188,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

