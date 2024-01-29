Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $13.62 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,033,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,648 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,297,000 after buying an additional 1,792,923 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $154,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,620,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,113,000 after acquiring an additional 608,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ING Groep by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after acquiring an additional 619,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after buying an additional 181,642 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ING traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.14. 484,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,043. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

