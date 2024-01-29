Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1,010.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,803 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after buying an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after buying an additional 5,731,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.00. 2,414,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,187,010. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

