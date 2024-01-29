Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,741 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after buying an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.96. 54,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,725. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $71.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.