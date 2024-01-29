Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.05. 81,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,139. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

