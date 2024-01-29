Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 148,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 276,758 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.45. 48,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.