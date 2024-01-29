Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $18.09 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.95. 277,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.57.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,239 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

