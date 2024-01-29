Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,928,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

