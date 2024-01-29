Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 15,814 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 161,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

