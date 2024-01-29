Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 2,856 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 169,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock remained flat at $67.56 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 89,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,284. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.