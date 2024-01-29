Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.20. The company had a trading volume of 96,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,525. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.35. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.25 and a 12-month high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.