Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 720 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,116,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $133,710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,703 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

COP opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

