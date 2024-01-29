Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

