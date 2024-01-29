Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $438.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $440.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.