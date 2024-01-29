Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

LIN opened at $404.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

