Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $100.09 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

