Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172,623 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $93.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

