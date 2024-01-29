Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 351 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.