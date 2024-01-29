Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

