Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

BAC stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

