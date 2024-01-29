Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after buying an additional 66,964 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 490,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $135.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

