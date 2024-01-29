Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.