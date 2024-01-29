Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,203,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,033,000 after purchasing an additional 99,307 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in CVS Health by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 870,091 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,750,000 after acquiring an additional 133,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.