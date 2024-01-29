Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.29 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

