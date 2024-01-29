Counos Coin (CCA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Counos Coin has a market cap of $16.98 million and $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00158903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014093 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.