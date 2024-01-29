Counos Coin (CCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.98 Million

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00159774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014058 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.