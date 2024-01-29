Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,778,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,098,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

