Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 86.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,543,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,660,000 after buying an additional 1,178,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,443. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

