Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.44. 511,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

