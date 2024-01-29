Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 456,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,497. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

