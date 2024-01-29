Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 907 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.12. 10,018,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,730,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $400.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

