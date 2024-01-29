Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $242.63. 1,916,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $243.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

