Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $490.46. 2,158,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.41. The company has a market cap of $379.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $491.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

