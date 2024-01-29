Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Takes $10.55 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 214,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David Kennon Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 174,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,884,000 after buying an additional 2,545,220 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 710,313 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

