CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.47.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

