CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $330.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $235.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.24.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,323. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $100.74 and a 12 month high of $307.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,953.83, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day moving average of $197.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.