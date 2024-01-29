CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.4 %

CSX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.