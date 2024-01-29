CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Gap Down to $41.76

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.76, but opened at $40.92. CTS shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 8,569 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

CTS Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.23.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CTS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CTS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

