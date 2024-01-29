Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

NYSE CUBI opened at $54.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

