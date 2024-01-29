Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.43, but opened at $55.67. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 43,616 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

