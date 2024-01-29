cVault.finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.03 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $59.03 million and $1,069.42 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,903.49 or 0.13730701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

