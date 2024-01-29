CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Down 3.3%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.33. 27,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 177,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

CVRx Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $528.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.52.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 104.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth about $2,388,000. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,435,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in CVRx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

