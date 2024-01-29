CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 231.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 158,312 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

