CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 70,971 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 26.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,675,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

CVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543,520. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.