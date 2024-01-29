Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Daimler Truck Price Performance
Shares of DTRUY opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $18.93.
About Daimler Truck
