Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.57% of Daseke worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSKE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 27,982.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 682,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 25.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 454,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 34.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 269,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Daseke by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 594,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 214,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

DSKE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. 197,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,619. The company has a market capitalization of $378.51 million, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

